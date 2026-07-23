Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. $KTB

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,276 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,103,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Kontoor Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,758 shares of the company's stock worth $33,707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,270 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 162,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,044 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,214,831 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,214,000 after purchasing an additional 99,593 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $1,918,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $36,185,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Jennifer H. Broyles sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $324,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,946.22. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $86.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.87. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.55 and a 52-week high of $88.96.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $613.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $784.76 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 60.17% and a net margin of 8.30%.The firm's revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.700 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Kontoor Brands's payout ratio is 42.91%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc is a global apparel company best known for its Wrangler and Lee denim and lifestyle brands. Established as an independent, publicly traded company in May 2019 following a spin-off from VF Corporation, Kontoor leverages a legacy that dates back to 1889 with the founding of Lee and to 1947 with the introduction of the Wrangler brand. The company focuses on designing, manufacturing and distributing premium, casual and workwear apparel, including jeans, pants, shorts, shirts, jackets and complementary accessories.

Kontoor Brands operates a diversified sales model that combines wholesale partnerships with leading retailers, distribution through e-commerce channels and select direct-to-consumer formats.

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