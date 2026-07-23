Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 105,682 Kennametal Inc. $KMT

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 105,682 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,818,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Kennametal as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,226 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,796 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

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Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $43.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $592.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kennametal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Kennametal's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Kennametal news, Director Sagar A. Patel sold 29,499 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $988,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $197,238.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,554 shares in the company, valued at $163,670.76. The trade was a 54.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,326 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMT. Barclays cut Kennametal from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $47.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Kennametal from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $35.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KMT

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures advanced materials, tooling systems, and engineered components for a range of demanding applications. Its solutions support precision metalworking, earthmoving, and wear-resistant environments, catering to customers seeking enhanced productivity, longer tool life, and reduced operating costs.

The company's product portfolio spans indexable cutting tools, solid round tools, tool holders, metalworking fluid systems, wear parts, ceramics and composites, and custom-engineered components.

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