Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 284,075 Timken Company (The) $TKR

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 284,075 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $28,569,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.41% of Timken at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,886,955 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $290,320,000 after buying an additional 214,845 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Timken by 734.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,286,250 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $171,880,000 after buying an additional 2,012,352 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,042 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $155,055,000 after acquiring an additional 247,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Timken by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,613 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $115,394,000 after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,273,668 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $107,154,000 after acquiring an additional 67,573 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TKR. Citigroup upped their target price on Timken from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Timken from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Timken from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Timken in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on Timken in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $150.00.

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Timken Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $141.63 on Thursday. Timken Company has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $146.37. The company's 50 day moving average price is $133.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Timken had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Timken Company will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Timken's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 8,448 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,075,852.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 197,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,133,923.35. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John M. Timken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $1,747,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 264,744 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,845,323.44. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,079 shares of company stock worth $8,296,144. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

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