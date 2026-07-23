Walleye Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 507.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,262 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 49,509 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Equinix worth $58,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $984,355,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 408.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,186,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $929,312,000 after buying an additional 953,001 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,609,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,998,978,000 after buying an additional 493,141 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,094,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $838,798,000 after buying an additional 252,964 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 709.3% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 286,288 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $219,342,000 after buying an additional 250,914 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Raymond James Financial raised Equinix from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Equinix from $1,173.00 to $1,186.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,207.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,153.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total value of $5,669,241.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,145.10. The trade was a 41.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total value of $2,210,278.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,206,116.16. The trade was a 26.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,115 shares of company stock worth $12,022,574. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $1,028.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.19, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1,057.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $983.75. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $720.62 and a 12 month high of $1,128.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.67 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is 142.84%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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