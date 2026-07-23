Walleye Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in GATX Corporation $GATX

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX - Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,764 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 14,298 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.37% of GATX worth $22,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 21.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 54.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,011 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 116,834 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $18,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 280.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,690 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 39,582 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of GATX by 104.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,613 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company's stock.

GATX Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of GATX opened at $180.18 on Thursday. GATX Corporation has a twelve month low of $148.20 and a twelve month high of $205.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business's 50-day moving average price is $174.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.25.

GATX (NYSE:GATX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $583.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.76 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 10.31%. GATX's revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. GATX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.500-10.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GATX Corporation will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. GATX's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GATX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on GATX from $220.00 to $218.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $218.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on GATX

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation NYSE: GATX is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world's leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company's core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

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