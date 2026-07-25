Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Acadian Asset Management Inc. $AAMI

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Acadian Asset Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadian Asset Management by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the company's stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadian Asset Management by 12.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. ANB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Acadian Asset Management by 5.0% during the first quarter. ANB Bank now owns 8,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadian Asset Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the company's stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC increased its stake in Acadian Asset Management by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company's stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Acadian Asset Management Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:AAMI opened at $80.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.59. Acadian Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $85.73.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter. Acadian Asset Management had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 185.73%. Analysts anticipate that Acadian Asset Management Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Acadian Asset Management

In other Acadian Asset Management news, CAO Richard Jonathan Hart sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $6,697,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 73,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,605.11. This trade represents a 57.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAMI. Weiss Ratings downgraded Acadian Asset Management from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Acadian Asset Management from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Evercore set a $84.00 price objective on Acadian Asset Management in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Acadian Asset Management from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Acadian Asset Management from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $78.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acadian Asset Management

About Acadian Asset Management

Acadian Asset Management is a global investment management firm specializing in quantitative research and systematic strategies. Since its founding in 1986, the firm has developed data-driven models designed to identify and capture investment opportunities across equity and fixed income markets. By integrating advanced analytics, proprietary risk management tools and a disciplined investment process, Acadian seeks to deliver consistent performance for institutional clients.

The firm's core offerings include institutional equity portfolios, fixed income strategies and multi-asset solutions.

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