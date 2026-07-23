Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR $VIST

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 381,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,803,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.37% of Vista Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Ping Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,900 shares of the company's stock worth $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Vista Energy by 304.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 149,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 112,348 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Vista Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,227,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the first quarter worth $20,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company's stock.

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Vista Energy Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE VIST opened at $66.97 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.63. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Vista Energy had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 20.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VIST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vista Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research cut Vista Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vista Energy

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy NYSE: VIST is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

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