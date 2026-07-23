Walleye Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report) by 89.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,758 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 285,410 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Teleflex worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Teleflex by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teleflex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teleflex from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Teleflex from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $148.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Teleflex

Teleflex Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:TFX opened at $135.24 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $100.18 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Teleflex had a negative net margin of 35.88% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business's revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.96%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teleflex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teleflex wasn't on the list.

While Teleflex currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here