Walmart Inc. $WMT Position Decreased by Barbara Oil Co.

Barbara Oil Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,000 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 5.3% of Barbara Oil Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Barbara Oil Co.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,957,146 shares of the retailer's stock worth $49,015,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,805,978 shares of the retailer's stock worth $19,046,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,010,709 shares of the retailer's stock worth $11,426,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $6,458,529,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,626,852 shares of the retailer's stock worth $4,526,238,000 after purchasing an additional 328,229 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ WMT opened at $109.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.09. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $95.29 and a one year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $870.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,303,320.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,174,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $495,230,306.77. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,435,203.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,067 shares in the company, valued at $14,985,527.94. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,729 shares of company stock worth $8,124,931. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

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Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC reaffirmed an outperform rating on Walmart and set a $137 price target , signaling meaningful upside from current levels and helping support sentiment. Benzinga report on RBC rating reaffirmation

RBC reaffirmed an rating on Walmart and set a , signaling meaningful upside from current levels and helping support sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Walmart is being described as a solid growth stock, with articles citing above-average financial growth and positioning that could help it outperform the market. Zacks growth stock article

Walmart is being described as a solid growth stock, with articles citing above-average financial growth and positioning that could help it outperform the market. Positive Sentiment: Walmart partnered with ReturnPro to refurbish and resell returned items, a move that could improve e-commerce margins, recover value from returns, and reduce waste. Yahoo Finance ReturnPro partnership article

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

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