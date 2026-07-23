Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Acquired by Alpha Family Trust

Alpha Family Trust grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 191.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,615 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 18,135 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.7% of Alpha Family Trust's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alpha Family Trust's holdings in Walmart were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% in the first quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,265 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 21.0% in the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the retailer's stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,625 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Walmart by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 590,623 shares of the retailer's stock worth $73,403,000 after acquiring an additional 137,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ WMT opened at $109.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.09. The company has a market capitalization of $870.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.60. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.29 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,303,320.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,174,579 shares in the company, valued at $495,230,306.77. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total transaction of $342,751.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 574,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,953,695.07. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 67,729 shares of company stock valued at $8,124,931 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC reaffirmed an outperform rating on Walmart and set a $137 price target , signaling meaningful upside from current levels and helping support sentiment. Benzinga report on RBC rating reaffirmation

RBC reaffirmed an rating on Walmart and set a , signaling meaningful upside from current levels and helping support sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Walmart is being described as a solid growth stock, with articles citing above-average financial growth and positioning that could help it outperform the market. Zacks growth stock article

Walmart is being described as a solid growth stock, with articles citing above-average financial growth and positioning that could help it outperform the market. Positive Sentiment: Walmart partnered with ReturnPro to refurbish and resell returned items, a move that could improve e-commerce margins, recover value from returns, and reduce waste. Yahoo Finance ReturnPro partnership article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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