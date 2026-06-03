Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246,149 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 425,872 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Walmart were worth $138,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,303,320.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,174,579 shares in the company, valued at $495,230,306.77. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $359,368.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 577,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $71,607,543.76. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 117,008 shares of company stock valued at $14,492,704 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Walmart to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $113.06 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $93.43 and a one year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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