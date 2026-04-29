Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,372,765 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 31,973 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in Walmart were worth $264,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the retailer's stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the retailer's stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 547 shares of the retailer's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. HRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer's stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the retailer's stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $1,600,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 687,287 shares in the company, valued at $83,821,522.52. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $2,460,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,023,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $509,780,812.39. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 263,376 shares of company stock worth $32,851,650 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $147.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Walmart to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $137.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

NASDAQ WMT opened at $127.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.Walmart's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

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