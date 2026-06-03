Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,460,687 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 2,850,696 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 0.5% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.33% of Walmart worth $2,947,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Palatine Hill Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the retailer's stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 77,336 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $8,616,000 after buying an additional 52,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,220 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts: Sign Up

Walmart News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $137.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 15th. HSBC downgraded Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Trading Down 1.3%

Walmart stock opened at $113.06 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $93.43 and a one year high of $135.15. The company's fifty day moving average price is $125.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.81. The company has a market capitalization of $899.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The business had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,303,320.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,174,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $495,230,306.77. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $359,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 577,853 shares in the company, valued at $71,607,543.76. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 117,008 shares of company stock valued at $14,492,704 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walmart wasn't on the list.

While Walmart currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here