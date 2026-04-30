Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch SE

Flossbach Von Storch SE decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,126 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 77,159 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE's holdings in Walmart were worth $37,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in Walmart by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 547 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Walmart by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.
Key Walmart News
Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:
- Positive Sentiment: A large institutional buyer increased its Walmart stake by 406,400 shares, signaling confidence from a professional investor and adding buying pressure to the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Boosts Walmart Stake by 406,400 Shares
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary ties rising consumer confidence to better demand for large retailers, listing Walmart among recommended buys — a potential tailwind for sentiment and multiple expansion. Buy Walmart and 3 More Retail Stocks as Consumer Confidence Surges
- Positive Sentiment: Walmart opened a $350M, company‑owned milk processing plant in Robinson, Texas, adding >400 jobs and strengthening its vertically integrated supply chain — a move that can improve margins and product reliability over time. Walmart Opens Third Owned and Operated Milk Processing Facility in Robinson, Texas, Creating More Than 400 New Jobs
- Positive Sentiment: Management is restructuring store leadership (eliminating store lead role, expanding higher‑paid manager/coach roles) and doubling down on fashion/private labels — positioned as a productivity and margin‑enhancing pivot that appears to be supporting the recent share rally. Walmart Reshapes Store Leadership And Fashion Push As Shares Rally
- Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage details elimination of the store lead role and new high‑pay managerial tracks; useful for monitoring execution risk and labor costs but not an immediate revenue driver on its own. Walmart eliminates store lead positions as managers making $400K stay for longer
- Neutral Sentiment: A supplier, Axil Brands, expanded product listings at Walmart — positive for assortment breadth but primarily a modest revenue/traffic benefit at the supplier level rather than a material Walmart catalyst. Axil Brands Climbs After Deepening Walmart Partnership
- Neutral Sentiment: NBPure launched an exclusive health product at Walmart — expands private‑label/partner assortment and convenience for shoppers, but likely a small, incremental sales contributor. NBPure Launches Exclusive MagO7 60-Count at Walmart, Expanding Access to Its Best-Selling Gut Cleanse
Walmart Price Performance
NASDAQ WMT opened at $128.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.89 and a 12-month high of $134.69.
Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $188.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart's payout ratio is presently 36.13%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $361,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 596,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,334,117.76. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $1,638,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 674,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $84,162,384.08. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 263,376 shares of company stock valued at $32,851,650 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $137.79.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart
About Walmart
(Free Report
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Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.
The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.
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