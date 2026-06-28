Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,647 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 13,299 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.7% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $53,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,308,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,300,550.91. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $1,638,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 674,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $84,162,384.08. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 100,730 shares of company stock worth $12,444,624 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $115.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.59. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.23 and a 1 year high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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