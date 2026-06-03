Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Rational Advisors Inc.

Rational Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,506 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 10,685 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $6,458,529,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,663,172 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,199,907,000 after buying an additional 7,614,172 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,010,709 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $11,426,753,000 after buying an additional 6,517,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,957,146 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $49,015,626,000 after buying an additional 4,304,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Walmart by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 23,497,921 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $2,413,236,000 after buying an additional 4,004,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $113.06 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.43 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business's fifty day moving average price is $125.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.81.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,303,320.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,174,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,230,306.77. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $359,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 577,853 shares in the company, valued at $71,607,543.76. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 117,008 shares of company stock valued at $14,492,704 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Bank of America began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.85.

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About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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