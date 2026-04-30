Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,058 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 8,795 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Walmart by 212.6% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total transaction of $2,555,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 486,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $62,203,571.56. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $361,688.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 596,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $74,334,117.76. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 263,376 shares of company stock valued at $32,851,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Argus upgraded Walmart to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $137.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $128.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.89 and a twelve month high of $134.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.13%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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