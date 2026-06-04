Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,515,399 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 102,990 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc's holdings in Walmart were worth $280,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer's stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management grew its position in Walmart by 3.5% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 50,307 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 91,341 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,303,320.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,174,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $495,230,306.77. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,308,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,300,550.91. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,008 shares of company stock worth $14,492,704. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 3.4%

NASDAQ:WMT opened at $116.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $930.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.59. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $93.43 and a one year high of $135.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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