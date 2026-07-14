Walmart Inc. $WMT Stock Holdings Lifted by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,518 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 2.7% of Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $38,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,458,529,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 188.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,663,172 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,199,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614,172 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,010,709 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $11,426,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,848,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,957,146 shares of the retailer's stock worth $49,015,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,436 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Walmart News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial set a $140.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 0.8%

WMT stock opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.06. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The business had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,308,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,300,550.91. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,303,320.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,174,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,230,306.77. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,858,514. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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