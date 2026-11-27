Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,143,105 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 2,305,517 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank's holdings in Walmart were worth $118,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,036,646 shares of the retailer's stock worth $21,297,031,000 after buying an additional 2,107,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $7,455,131,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $2,905,655,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 44.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,796,957 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $2,355,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393,326 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 54.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,607,297 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $2,107,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525,224 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $131.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.15 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.53. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $118.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.00.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $188.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $187.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.840-2.890 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 110,432 shares in the company, valued at $12,699,680. This represents a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $361,717.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 560,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,905,302.69. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 249,603 shares of company stock valued at $30,420,822 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $136.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Latest Walmart News

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Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc. operates retail stores, membership clubs and e-commerce platforms. Its offerings include groceries, apparel, household goods, electronics, health and wellness products, and other merchandise. The company also provides services such as online ordering, pickup and delivery. Founded by Sam Walton in 1962, Walmart is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas. Its operations include Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam's Club, serving customers in the United States and markets around the world.

Further Reading

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