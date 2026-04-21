Warm Springs Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 20,499 Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Warm Springs Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,499 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,686,000. Arista Networks comprises approximately 2.1% of Warm Springs Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $8,263,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $1,296,000. Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,483,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Arista Networks by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 662,139 shares of the technology company's stock worth $96,480,000 after purchasing an additional 183,515 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $166.87 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $167.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.40. The company has a market cap of $210.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 8,890 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,378,127.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,414,984.68. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.44, for a total transaction of $4,558,080.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,301.44. This trade represents a 71.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 616,729 shares of company stock valued at $93,969,394 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore added Arista to a "tactical outperform" list ahead of Q1, signalling analyst confidence in a beat‑and‑raise setup that can lift sentiment into earnings. Read More.

Evercore added Arista to a "tactical outperform" list ahead of Q1, signalling analyst confidence in a beat‑and‑raise setup that can lift sentiment into earnings. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage positions Arista as a top beneficiary of AI data‑center networking demand — reinforcing the growth story that justifies premium multiples and investor interest in ANET as an AI play. Read More.

Coverage positions Arista as a top beneficiary of AI data‑center networking demand — reinforcing the growth story that justifies premium multiples and investor interest in ANET as an AI play. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple writeups highlight Arista’s recent record of earnings beats and the setup for another potential surprise, which is a common near‑term catalyst for the stock. Read More.

Multiple writeups highlight Arista’s recent record of earnings beats and the setup for another potential surprise, which is a common near‑term catalyst for the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Retail/trending coverage and “is it a buy?” pieces are drawing attention and volume; helpful for liquidity but less definitive on fundamentals. Read More.

Retail/trending coverage and “is it a buy?” pieces are drawing attention and volume; helpful for liquidity but less definitive on fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 350,000 shares (~$55.8M) under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (avg $159.32). Large dollar value can weigh on sentiment even though the trade was planned. Read More.

Insider selling: CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 350,000 shares (~$55.8M) under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (avg $159.32). Large dollar value can weigh on sentiment even though the trade was planned. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Smaller insider sales have been reported as well; while tiny vs market cap they add incremental caution for some investors. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $184.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $177.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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