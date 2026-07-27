Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Position Lifted by Sona Asset Management US LLC

Sona Asset Management US LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) by 493.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,936,209 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,936,209 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for approximately 3.4% of Sona Asset Management US LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sona Asset Management US LLC owned about 0.24% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $163,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4,730.8% in the 4th quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 1,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBD. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Huber Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 1.54. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock's fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.07). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 4.67%.The firm had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Warner Bros. Discovery

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About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

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