Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,235 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 237,435 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $14,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company's stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 51,920 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 50.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 116,821 shares of the company's stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 55,837 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,450 shares of the company's stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 1.54. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.44.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.89 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 4.67%.The firm's revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Warner Bros. Discovery

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

Negative Sentiment: A judge granted a temporary restraining order that blocks the Paramount-WBD merger from closing for 14 days while the court reviews claims that the deal could harm competition. Paramount and Warner Bros. merger hit with temporary restraining order

A judge granted a temporary restraining order that blocks the Paramount-WBD merger from closing for 14 days while the court reviews claims that the deal could harm competition. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit from state attorneys general and the court pause raise the risk of a longer delay, or potentially a more difficult path to approval, for the roughly $110 billion transaction. Judge orders Paramount to temporarily pause Warner Bros acquisition

The lawsuit from state attorneys general and the court pause raise the risk of a longer delay, or potentially a more difficult path to approval, for the roughly $110 billion transaction. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage ahead of WBD’s second-quarter 2026 earnings suggests investors are also waiting for financial results and management commentary for clues on operating trends and deal implications. Warner Bros. Discovery's Q2 2026 earnings: What to expect

Coverage ahead of WBD’s second-quarter 2026 earnings suggests investors are also waiting for financial results and management commentary for clues on operating trends and deal implications. Neutral Sentiment: Media reports on the broader sale process and merger timeline highlight how large and disruptive the deal could be for Hollywood, but they do not add new operational details for WBD itself. What to know about the landmark Warner Bros. Discovery sale

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

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