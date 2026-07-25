Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) by 91.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,139 shares of the company's stock after selling 504,828 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company's stock.

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Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.39. The company has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 4.67%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Research Partners raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Huber Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery News Summary

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About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

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