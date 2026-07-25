Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Stock Holdings Lessened by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,273,256 shares of the company's stock after selling 507,869 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.09% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $62,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4,730.8% in the fourth quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 1,256 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Warner Bros. Discovery News

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $25.77 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 1.54. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.07). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 4.67%.The company had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report).

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