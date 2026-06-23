Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,570 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 3,424 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $405.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.77 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $405.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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