Wasatch Advisors LP Decreases Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,942 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. State Street Corp raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,180,419 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,979,610,000 after buying an additional 45,715 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,719.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,047,173 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,855,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,576 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,691,394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,533,013,000 after buying an additional 117,596 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,689 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,300,345,000 after buying an additional 295,556 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,280 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,248,436,000 after buying an additional 44,583 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,587.06, for a total transaction of $1,609,278.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,786 shares in the company, valued at $7,595,669.16. This trade represents a 17.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total transaction of $18,736,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 166,644 shares in the company, valued at $260,197,941.60. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,043 shares of company stock worth $160,843,106. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,599.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 8.5%

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $1,316.24 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $686.87 and a 52-week high of $1,714.09. The stock has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 94.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,553.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,246.82.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's payout ratio is 57.68%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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