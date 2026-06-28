Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 83,792 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,449 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 83,792 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $12,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,665.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $125.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.40 and a beta of 1.70. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $133.41. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $242.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $228.75 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLIC. Zacks Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mui Sung Yeo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 59,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,919,700. This represents a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 21,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,184,617.72. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,051 shares of company stock valued at $11,333,480. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

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