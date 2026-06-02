Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 3,211 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,016 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.7% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 31,031 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 46,495 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151,881 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $35,057,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 5,831 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, F m Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 336,586 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $77,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Stock Down 3.5%

AMZN stock opened at $261.26 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Argus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.52.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total transaction of $620,003.94. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $31,427,876.40. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 194,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,348,244. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon moved Prime Day to June 23-26 and expanded it to four days, potentially boosting near-term retail sales and Prime engagement. Reuters Prime Day article

Amazon moved Prime Day to June 23-26 and expanded it to four days, potentially boosting near-term retail sales and Prime engagement. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain upbeat on Amazon’s cloud and satellite opportunities, with some saying the LEO project is nearing revenue generation. TipRanks BofA article

Analysts remain upbeat on Amazon’s cloud and satellite opportunities, with some saying the LEO project is nearing revenue generation. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are watching Amazon’s AI and data-center initiatives, with new commentary suggesting the business remains tied to broader AI infrastructure spending.

Investors are watching Amazon’s AI and data-center initiatives, with new commentary suggesting the business remains tied to broader AI infrastructure spending. Negative Sentiment: The EU is reportedly tightening cloud rules for strategic state tenders, which could reduce Amazon Web Services’ access to some public-sector contracts in Europe. Reuters EU cloud rules article

The EU is reportedly tightening cloud rules for strategic state tenders, which could reduce Amazon Web Services’ access to some public-sector contracts in Europe. Negative Sentiment: Blue Origin’s rocket setback may slow Amazon’s satellite internet roadmap, adding uncertainty to a long-term growth project. Yahoo Finance Blue Origin article

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

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