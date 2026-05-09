Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Takes $1.20 Million Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 970 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $746,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.77, for a total transaction of $430,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 84,494 shares in the company, valued at $24,230,344.38. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Darron K. Ash purchased 300 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $256.62 per share, for a total transaction of $76,986.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,396.10. This trade represents a 35.09% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,180 shares of company stock worth $1,197,578 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $333.00 to $307.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $302.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut CSW Industrials from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $328.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSW Industrials stock opened at $271.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.50. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.45 and a 12-month high of $338.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.88.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

Further Reading

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