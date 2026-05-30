WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,338 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,796,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605,083 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,679,105,000 after purchasing an additional 336,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,809,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,446,429,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,302,722 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,060,536,000 after purchasing an additional 176,219 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $298.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.98. The stock has a market cap of $280.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $212.34 and a 1 year high of $324.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.International Business Machines's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank raised International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price target on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut International Business Machines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

See Also

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