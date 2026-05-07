Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN Shares Bought by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN - Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,127 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in Waste Connections were worth $10,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 555.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Waste Connections Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE WCN opened at $153.59 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.31 and a 12 month high of $199.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company's fifty day moving average price is $163.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.32.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Waste Connections's dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James Little sold 2,605 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.98, for a total value of $427,167.90. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,640,092.10. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Hansen sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $988,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,347. The trade was a 31.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $205.00 price target (down from $206.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $208.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $205.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $213.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $203.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections NYSE: WCN is a North American integrated waste services company that provides a range of solid waste and environmental services to municipal, commercial, industrial and residential customers. The company offers collection, transportation, transfer, disposal and recycling services, and operates an extensive network of transfer stations and disposal facilities. Waste Connections positions itself as a provider of infrastructure-driven waste solutions across many regions of the United States and Canada.

The company's operating activities include routine curbside and commercial collection, roll-off and container services, operation of landfills and transfer stations, and recycling and resource recovery programs.

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