Gates Foundation Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,513,066 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 6,207,678 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 14.0% of Gates Foundation Trust's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gates Foundation Trust owned approximately 5.16% of Waste Management worth $4,183,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,733,944 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,849,981,000 after purchasing an additional 535,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,224,000 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,716,238,000 after purchasing an additional 215,069 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,121,427 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $695,704,000 after acquiring an additional 35,322 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Waste Management by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,207,477 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $492,002,000 after purchasing an additional 166,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley Institutional Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Management from $244.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $267.00 price target (up from $263.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $277.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Waste Management from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Waste Management from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.35.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Johnson Varkey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total value of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,546. This represents a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Desantis sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $620,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,366,496. The trade was a 20.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 4,358 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,920 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $246.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.61. The company has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.38. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.57 and a 12 month high of $249.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.9450 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.61%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc., doing business as WM NYSE: WM, is an environmental services company that provides waste collection, transportation, disposal, recycling and resource-recovery services. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers through a network of collection operations, transfer stations, landfills, recycling facilities and other environmental infrastructure. WM’s services include curbside and commercial waste collection, construction and demolition debris management, recycling, organics processing and landfill disposal.

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