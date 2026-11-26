Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,200 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 219,898 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Waste Management were worth $32,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,733,944 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,849,981,000 after buying an additional 535,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,008,931 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,013,831,000 after buying an additional 507,209 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,121,427 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $695,704,000 after buying an additional 35,322 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,207,477 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $492,002,000 after acquiring an additional 166,458 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley Institutional Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $322,479,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company's stock.

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Waste Management Stock Up 1.1%

WM stock opened at $247.42 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $225.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.53. The company has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.38. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.57 and a 52 week high of $249.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.9450 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, CAO John Carroll sold 1,365 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total transaction of $300,163.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,629.10. This trade represents a 28.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Johnson Varkey sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total value of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,546. This represents a 5.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $277.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $251.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $269.00 to $259.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WM

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc., doing business as WM NYSE: WM, is an environmental services company that provides waste collection, transportation, disposal, recycling and resource-recovery services. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers through a network of collection operations, transfer stations, landfills, recycling facilities and other environmental infrastructure. WM’s services include curbside and commercial waste collection, construction and demolition debris management, recycling, organics processing and landfill disposal.

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