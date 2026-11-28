Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,316,881 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 281,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of Waste Management worth $676,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 55,895 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Waste Management by 2,021.0% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 35,951 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 34,256 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 56.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 46,398 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $10,341,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 51.1% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 20.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,790 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,075,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $267.00 target price (up from $263.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Waste Management from $275.00 to $241.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their price target on Waste Management from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Waste Management from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Waste Management from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $257.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CAO John A. Carroll sold 1,365 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total value of $300,163.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $771,629.10. The trade was a 28.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher P. Desantis sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $620,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,496. This represents a 20.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 4,358 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,920 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:WM opened at $246.49 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $200.57 and a one year high of $249.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $226.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Waste Management's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.9450 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc., doing business as WM NYSE: WM, is an environmental services company that provides waste collection, transportation, disposal, recycling and resource-recovery services. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers through a network of collection operations, transfer stations, landfills, recycling facilities and other environmental infrastructure. WM’s services include curbside and commercial waste collection, construction and demolition debris management, recycling, organics processing and landfill disposal.

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