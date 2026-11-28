Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 564.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,646 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 654,676 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Waste Management worth $157,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 55,895 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Waste Management by 2,021.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 35,951 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 34,256 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 46,398 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $10,341,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 51.1% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 20.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,790 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,075,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CAO John A. Carroll sold 1,365 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total transaction of $300,163.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $771,629.10. This represents a 28.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher P. Desantis sold 2,493 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $620,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,366,496. This trade represents a 20.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,358 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,920. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.3%

Waste Management stock opened at $246.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.25 and a 200-day moving average of $226.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $200.57 and a one year high of $249.92.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.9450 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $251.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Waste Management from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $263.00 price objective (down from $264.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $257.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WM

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc., doing business as WM NYSE: WM, is an environmental services company that provides waste collection, transportation, disposal, recycling and resource-recovery services. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers through a network of collection operations, transfer stations, landfills, recycling facilities and other environmental infrastructure. WM’s services include curbside and commercial waste collection, construction and demolition debris management, recycling, organics processing and landfill disposal.

Further Reading

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