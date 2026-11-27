Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 121.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,430 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 29,325 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $9,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 181.8% during the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 17,500.0% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 176 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Palantir Technologies News Summary

These are some of the PLTR news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Palantir is expected to sign an agreement with Poland’s defense ministry, potentially adding to its government-sector business. Polish defence ministry to sign agreement with Palantir

Palantir is expected to sign an agreement with Poland’s defense ministry, potentially adding to its government-sector business. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry retains put options on Palantir even after exiting his Nasdaq-100 short, keeping a prominent bearish view on the stock in focus. Michael Burry exits Nasdaq-100 short

Michael Burry retains put options on Palantir even after exiting his Nasdaq-100 short, keeping a prominent bearish view on the stock in focus. Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlights concerns about the pace of commercial contract growth: one reported measure of U.S. commercial contract value rose only 4% quarter over quarter. The stock’s high valuation may make investors especially sensitive to signs of slowing momentum. Where Will Palantir Stock Be at the End of 2030?

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.03, for a total transaction of $50,109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 857,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at $143,247,600.48. This represents a 25.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Alexander Karp sold 253,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $37,179,629.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $944,062,506.66. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,359,845 shares of company stock worth $217,210,563 in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a $248.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC set a $215.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $231.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $163.59 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $182.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.26. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.37 and a 12-month high of $212.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.40, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 30.49%. Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 95.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops platforms for integrating, managing and analyzing data. Founded in 2003, the company serves government agencies and commercial organizations that use its software to support operational decision-making and other data-intensive work. Its products include Palantir Gotham, used primarily by government and defense organizations; Palantir Foundry, which helps businesses bring together and work with operational data; and Palantir Apollo, a platform for deploying and managing software across different environments.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important. Get This Free Report