Waterloo Capital L.P. Sells 15,217 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Waterloo Capital L.P. cut its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,892 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 15,217 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.'s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $189.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.23 and a 1-year high of $208.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.73%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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