Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Invests $1.78 Million in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,400 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000. Danaher makes up approximately 1.8% of Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,219 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,348 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Danaher by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Danaher from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Danaher from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $231.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $203.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. The firm's 50 day moving average is $183.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.47. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $160.93 and a fifty-two week high of $242.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's payout ratio is 30.95%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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