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Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Takes $474,000 Position in Humana Inc. $HUM

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Humana logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Watershed Asset Management disclosed a new first-quarter position in Humana, buying 2,735 shares worth about $474,000.
  • Other institutional investors also added to Humana, and institutions now own 92.38% of the insurer’s stock, signaling strong professional interest.
  • Humana reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings of $10.31 per share on revenue of $39.65 billion, while analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with a target price of $325.87.
  • Five stocks we like better than Humana.

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,735 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 4.9% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,245 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 155,989 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,047,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its holdings in Humana by 41.0% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 4,773 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company's stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $400.51 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $354.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.11 and a 12 month high of $428.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $39.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.37 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.82%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.58 EPS. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Humana from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Humana from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $325.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Humana (NYSE:HUM)

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