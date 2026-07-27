Waverly Advisors LLC Acquires 6,117 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,875 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $10,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in RTX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. now owns 13,524 shares of the company's stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

Get RTX alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of RTX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of RTX from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $213.09 on Monday. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $150.61 and a twelve month high of $214.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.23. RTX had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $24.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. RTX's payout ratio is currently 51.41%.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RTX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RTX wasn't on the list.

While RTX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here