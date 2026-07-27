Waverly Advisors LLC Sells 11,389 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Waverly Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,333 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 11,389 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,266 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,688 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.00.

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Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1%

DIS opened at $94.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $122.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.82.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.Walt Disney's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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