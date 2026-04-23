Wayfair Inc. $W Position Boosted by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,147 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Wayfair comprises 0.4% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned about 0.20% of Wayfair worth $26,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 826.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,817,056 shares of the company's stock worth $251,648,000 after buying an additional 2,512,854 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $108,125,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,865 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,294,057 shares of the company's stock worth $66,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $40,536,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Wayfair

Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

W has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $92.00 target price on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Wayfair from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wayfair from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on W

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $16,330,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 289,073 shares in the company, valued at $31,471,377.51. This represents a 34.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $16,330,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 289,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,478,345.19. This trade represents a 34.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 763,785 shares of company stock valued at $68,051,942 in the last 90 days. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $80.55 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $119.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.79.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 2.51%.Wayfair's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

Further Reading

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