Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY - Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,149 shares of the company's stock after selling 366,681 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Waystar worth $12,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Waystar by 6,475.0% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waystar by 6,005.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Waystar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waystar by 3,219.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Waystar by 613.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter.

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Waystar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WAY opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.08. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Waystar had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $313.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Waystar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.680 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAY. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Waystar in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Waystar in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Waystar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Waystar from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Waystar in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waystar has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WAY

Waystar Profile

Waystar NASDAQ: WAY is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management and payment solutions for healthcare organizations. The company's unified platform streamlines the entire financial continuum of patient care, from eligibility verification and claim submission to payment reconciliation and patient billing. By automating key processes and improving claim accuracy, Waystar helps providers reduce administrative overhead, accelerate cash flow and enhance overall revenue performance.

At the core of Waystar's offering is a SaaS-based architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and payer networks.

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