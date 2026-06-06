WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 9.7%

NYSE:WPM opened at $116.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $85.59 and a twelve month high of $165.76. The company's 50 day moving average is $134.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.35.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.35 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.55% and a return on equity of 20.20%. Wheaton Precious Metals's revenue was up 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals's payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

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