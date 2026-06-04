WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 96,749 Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,197,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after buying an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,599,882,000 after purchasing an additional 805,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,976,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,529 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,330,093.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 375,242 shares in the company, valued at $51,047,921.68. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $142.20 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $141.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.22. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.93 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $340.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Palantir Technologies News

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DZ Bank started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Phillip Securities upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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