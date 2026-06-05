WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 113.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,054 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,133 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Qualcomm by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Shepherd Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Qualcomm by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 636,874 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $108,937,000 after acquiring an additional 231,203 shares in the last quarter. Marble Wealth LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth about $1,154,000. Finally, Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $181.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Stock Down 3.0%

Qualcomm stock opened at $242.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $255.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.03. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.70%.

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm is continuing to position itself for growth beyond smartphones, with articles highlighting its push into AI inference , data center , automotive , and edge AI use cases. A new PR release also noted Primax Electronics is using Qualcomm-powered edge AI platforms for next-generation conference solutions, reinforcing traction in enterprise AI applications. Article Title

Qualcomm is continuing to position itself for growth beyond smartphones, with articles highlighting its push into , , , and edge AI use cases. A new PR release also noted is using Qualcomm-powered edge AI platforms for next-generation conference solutions, reinforcing traction in enterprise AI applications. Positive Sentiment: Long-term investors are being reminded that Qualcomm has built substantial value over time, with one article pointing to the company’s strong 15-year investment performance and its evolution from a mobile-only chip maker into a broader semiconductor and licensing business. Article Title

Long-term investors are being reminded that Qualcomm has built substantial value over time, with one article pointing to the company’s strong 15-year investment performance and its evolution from a mobile-only chip maker into a broader semiconductor and licensing business. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage from Zacks and Yahoo Finance noted the stock’s recent weakness versus the broader market, but these pieces were largely descriptive “facts to know before you trade” updates rather than new company-specific catalysts. Article Title

Coverage from Zacks and Yahoo Finance noted the stock’s recent weakness versus the broader market, but these pieces were largely descriptive “facts to know before you trade” updates rather than new company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation commentary suggests Qualcomm remains attractive on some longer-term AI-growth themes, but the stock’s near-term direction is still being driven more by sentiment around competition and margins than by this analysis alone. Article Title

Valuation commentary suggests Qualcomm remains attractive on some longer-term AI-growth themes, but the stock’s near-term direction is still being driven more by sentiment around competition and margins than by this analysis alone. Negative Sentiment: Nvidia’s new RTX Spark AI PC chip is intensifying competition in Windows PCs, pressuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon franchise and helping drive investor concern about share loss in a key growth market. Article Title

Nvidia’s new AI PC chip is intensifying competition in Windows PCs, pressuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon franchise and helping drive investor concern about share loss in a key growth market. Negative Sentiment: A separate Zacks analysis warned that Qualcomm is facing margin pressure and soft smartphone demand, with its core handset business still a major earnings driver and therefore a source of near-term risk. Article Title

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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