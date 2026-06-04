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WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
Philip Morris International logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • WCG Wealth Advisors boosted its Philip Morris International stake by 139.6% in the fourth quarter, ending with 66,615 shares valued at about $10.7 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains very high, with hedge funds and other institutions holding 78.63% of the stock, and several large investors also increased their positions recently.
  • Analysts are still broadly constructive, with a Moderate Buy consensus, but Philip Morris recently cut its full-year profit outlook after a roughly $500 million impairment and cost/currency pressures weighed on results.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Philip Morris International.

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 139.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,615 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 38,814 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,262,397 shares of the company's stock worth $23,300,088,000 after buying an additional 1,793,949 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 128,776,327 shares of the company's stock worth $20,887,743,000 after buying an additional 2,714,674 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 89,150,871 shares of the company's stock worth $14,461,220,000 after buying an additional 882,885 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 43,546,533 shares of the company's stock worth $7,063,263,000 after buying an additional 2,911,835 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,701,879 shares of the company's stock worth $2,384,645,000 after buying an additional 401,381 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.4%

PM stock opened at $176.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $193.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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