WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,678 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 42,665 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $15,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Walmart Stock Up 3.4%

Walmart stock opened at $116.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $930.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.98. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.43 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $359,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 577,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,607,543.76. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,250 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.77, for a total value of $167,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 635,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $85,023,275.61. The trade was a 0.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,008 shares of company stock worth $14,492,704. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. DA Davidson set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

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More Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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