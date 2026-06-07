WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation $NVTS

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,285 shares of the company's stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company's stock.

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Navitas Semiconductor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Navitas Semiconductor this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Navitas Semiconductor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $13.70 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVTS

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVTS opened at $25.08 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 3.75. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.17.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 330.67%.Navitas Semiconductor's quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. sold 73,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $2,052,030.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at $392,528.04. This represents a 83.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Glickman sold 98,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $1,058,078.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 735,231 shares in the company, valued at $7,925,790.18. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 4,087,630 shares of company stock worth $117,414,466 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company's stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specialized in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits. The company’s core mission centers on delivering high-efficiency, high-power-density power solutions that address the needs of modern electronic devices, ranging from fast chargers for consumer electronics to industrial and automotive power systems.

Navitas offers a portfolio of GaNFast power ICs designed to replace traditional silicon-based power components. These products integrate GaN transistors, drivers and protection features into single-chip solutions, enabling faster charging, reduced energy loss and smaller power supply footprints.

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